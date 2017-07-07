Rail Strike: Plan ahead as three day strike to hit services

Harrogate commuters should plan ahead after Northern rail's announcement of an amended timetable of services throughout the looming three day strike period.

The strike by members of the RMT union over safety concerns will effect most of the services across Yorkshire between Saturday to Monday, July 8 to 10.

Services however will be available between 7am to 7pm on Monday and Saturday, while on Sunday there will be a 9am to 5pm service.

Saturday:

Towards Leeds

Trains will begin to arrive at Harrogate by 7.28am, making their way to Leeds by 8.06am. There will 18 trains across the day, the last departing from Harrogate at 18.45pm.

Towards York

Service from Leeds to Harrogate will begin from 7.13am, arriving at Harrogate by 7.48am and York at 8.27am. The last train to Harrogate will depart from Leeds at 5.29pm and arrive at 6.04pm.

Sunday:

Towards Leeds

Trains will not begin arriving until 11.50am in Harrogate, the first making its way to Leeds for 12.28pm.

The last service from York which arrives at Harrogate and continues to Leeds will depart at 4.17pm, arriving in Harrogate at 4.49pm and in Leeds at 5.30pm.

The final train to Leeds from York which stops in Harrogate departs at 5.18pm, arriving in Harrogate by 5.51pm.

Towards York

The first train from Leeds to stop in Harrogate will depart from 9.54 am, arriving at 10.31 am. The final service departs from Leeds 4.54pm, arriving at Harrogate at 5.28pm.

Monday:

Towards Leeds

Trains will arrive in Harrogate from 7.26am, the first arriving in Leeds at 8.16am. The final service will set off from Harrogate at 6.42pm and arrive in Leeds for 7.24pm.

Towards York

The first train to depart from Leeds will arrive in Harrogate for 7.14am. The last train to Harrogate from leeds departs at 5.29pm and arrives at 6.04pm.

To check the amended timetables yourself follow the link here