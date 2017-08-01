New train services rolled out on Harrogate-Leeds line

Commuters on the busy Harrogate-Leeds train line will now have access to two new additional trains from this week.

Train operator Northern announced on Monday, July 31 it would begin it's new service to increase capacity on the line in response to customer demand for extra trains during weekdays.

From Leeds an additional train will depart from 6.23am and arrive at 6.50am in Harrogate. The second will depart from Harrogate at 6.59am and arrive at Leeds shortly after 7.25am.

Paul Barnfield, Regional Director at Northern, said: “Our ultimate aim is to provide the best possible service for our customers. By putting on extra trains to and from Harrogate we are not only increasing capacity on a busy line, we are also giving our customers greater choice by running services earlier in the day.”

"An additional service to Harrogate will run from Leeds at 6.23am, arriving at 6.50am. The extra service from Harrogate will depart at 6.59am and arrive at Leeds shortly after 7.25am.

Paul added: “Our customers have been telling us for some time that additional services were needed on the line and today’s launch shows we really are listening.

“During the coming months our customers will see further enhancements across the region as we continue our exciting multi-million pound modernisation programme.

“We have already started the roll-out of our refurbished trains to the network and more and more will be out and about as we progress. In addition, the region will see brand new trains introduced from 2019 and the modernisation of stations across the network.”