Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash near Skipton

A MOTORCYCLIST was seriously injured in a collision with a car near a North Yorkshire village.

The 45-year-old man was riding a black and silver Honda bike which was involved in collision with a blue Peugeot 107 near the village of Hellifield near Skipton just after 1.30pm yesterday. (Tues July 18)

Police said the man from the Blackburn area suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary where his condition was today described as stable.

The accident happened on the A682 at the junction with the B6253 near to Hellifield.

The Peugeot 107 was being driven along the A682 from Guisburn towards Long Preston and the motorcycle was travelling in the opposite direction.

The 74-year-old woman who was driving the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to Airedale General Hospital.

The road was closed until 7.25pm whilst police investigated at the scene.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the collision or seen the vehicles in the area at the time of the collision to contact them.

The road was busy due to a diversion from the A59 as a result of an earlier incident and it is believed a number of people travelling in both directions may have witnessed the incident.

Any witnesses are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Andy Morton. You can also email andrew.morton@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Please quote reference number 12170126417 when passing on any information.