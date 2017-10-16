How you could help bring new bus services to Hornbeam Park

Transdev are calling on employees at Hornbeam Park to help determine what kind of new bus services could be introduced to the district.

As part of the VAMOOZ project the bus company are examining the potential for a new peak-time shuttle from Harrogate Bus Station and direct links from areas such as Nidderdale and Wetherby to Hornbeam Park.

VAMOOZ Manager Rebecca Reeve-Burnett said: “VAMOOZ is about bringing people together to start something new like a home-to-school route or in this case a home-to-work route. We’re already working with St Aidan’s and St John Fishers Schools to establish more school routes and now we’re extending our research to Hornbeam Park.

“We’d like anyone working at Hornbeam Park or nearby to contact us and take in our survey, letting us know what sort of service and ticketing options would suit them.”

The news of the potential route expansion through the project follows the announcement in August by bus company Stephensons of Easingwold to cease running its number 24 route. This carried pupils from Nidderdale to St Aidan's Church of England High School.

To take part in the survey, employees at Hornbeam Park should email hornbeam@govamooz.co.uk or call 01423 788902.