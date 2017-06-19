Four people involved involved in a car crash in Knaresborough are now "safe and out of the vehicles".

Police are still on the scene of a two vehicle collision, where Gracious Street meets York Place in Knaresborough.

Police were called at around 11.30am today (June 19) after a grey Hyundai i10 and a red Volkswagen Golf crashed near the fire station.

Four people were involved in the incident, but police have reported that all four are now "safe and out of the vehicles" with just one person suffering minor injuries.

York Place is partially blocked while emergency services get the vehicles involved recovered.