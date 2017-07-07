Four injured in serious two car collision near Flaxby

Four people have been injured, two of which have been hospitalised, after a serious two car collision near Flaxby.

The crash on the A59 at 5.05pm on Thursday, July 6 resulted in crews from Knaresborough, Ripon and Harrogate fire stations being called out.

Firefighters cut into a black Seat Ateca using hydraulic cutting equipment, releasing a driver in his late sixties.

He was later airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment of serious injuries to his chest.

The driver of the other vehicle, a silver Isuzu Rodeo Denver, was taken to Harrogate Hospital for treatment of what is believed to be a broken leg.

Two women were also treated for chest pains and a cut arm.

Closures were in effect between Junction 47 and York, not re-opening until 11.20pm.

Anyone who witnesses the collision or who has any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police. Dial 101, press 1 and speak to the force control room.

Please quote reference number 12170118379 with any information.