Failing traffic lights and roadworks affect Harrogate motorists

Motorists across Harrogate have been met with delays and roadworks across the town, as traffic lights failed and maintenance work has undertaken.

Work is currently being done by Yorkshire Water along York Place in Harrogate where one lane of traffic is closed and the road layout of the Prince of Wales roundabout has been altered with cones.

At the crossroads where Parliament Street meets Ripon Road and Crescent Road meets Kings Road, the four way traffic system has failed twice today (June 6).

North Yorkshire County Council said the traffic lights failed once this morning but were repaired before they failed again this afternoon.

Contractors were dispatched to repair the lights again and investigate the cause of the failure but the council said the issue is not thought to be related to the roadworks at the Prince of Wales roundabout.

