Emergency services called out to two car collision in Pateley Bridge

Emergency service crews were called out after a two car collision in Pateley Bridge.

Harrogate and Summerbridge firefighters responded to the incident involving a Fiat Punto and a second unidentified vehicle on High Street in Pateley Bridge Thursday, October 26 at 7.36pm.

An elderly woman was treated by paramedics for chest pains but no one was significantly injured or trapped as a result of the collision.

Firefighters were able to move the Punto to the side of the road.