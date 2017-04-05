Cyclist hospitalised after collision on A61

A collision on the A61 near Pannal involving a HGV has left a cyclist hospitalised.

The cyclist sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident that occurred at 8.15 this morning near Crimple Valley Garden Centre .

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "North Yorkshire Police was called to the A61 near Crimple Valley Garden Centre at around 8.15am on Wednesday, 5 April following a report of a collision at the location.

"The collision involved a HGV and a pedal cyclist. Minor injuries were reported by the pedal cyclist for which he was taken to hospital for treatment.