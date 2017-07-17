Biker and passenger injured in crash near Harrogate

TWO people were injured when a motorbike and a car were involved in a crash near Harrogate.

The bike rider and pillion passenger were injured in the collision, which happened on the B6451 Brame Lane near Dob Park, Norwood, between Harrogate and Otley.

It involved a red Peugeot 2008 and a white Aprilia Dorsoduro 750 motorcycle.

The crash happened just after 7pm on Thursday July 13, but police only released details today.

Witnesses are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for David Minto or email at david.minto@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 12170123032.