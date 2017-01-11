Search

£18,000 study investigating feasibility of a Ripon railway given the go-ahead

Ripon railway station back in the day.

After 30 years of campaigning to bring back the city’s railway, Ripon City Council has agreed to underwrite the £18,000 cost of a study investigating its feasibility.

