Top ten finalists revealed for Chip Shop of the Year 2017

We’ve got our top finalists for the Chip Shop Of The Year 2017 and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one

You’ve given us ten mouth-watering candidates and now it’s time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot. What is it about your favourite that keeps you going back for more?

The food obviously will have a massive say. Is it a signature fish dish exclusive to them?

What about the service and the welcome you receive? Or perhaps it’s that you just know that pound for pound, the value you get at your favourite just can’t be

beaten?

So who do you want to win? To vote from the list, simply return the coupon featured in this week's paper, stating the full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to nominate.

Has your favourite local chippy made the list?

Closing date for nominations is 10am, Friday November 24, 2017. Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand delivered coupons to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

The top ten finalists are:

01 Aragon Fisheries, Iles Lane, Knaresborough

02 Coronation Fisheries, Coronation Avenue, Harrogate

03 Dougies, King Edward Drive, Harrogate

04 Harrogate Fisheries, Skipton Road, Harrogate

05 Harrys Traditional Fish and Chips, Market Place, Masham

06 Jennyfield Fisheries, Grantley Drive, Harrogate

07 Kirkby Fisheries, Main Street, Kirkby Malzeard

08 Oliver’s Fish Restaurant, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate

09 The Jolly Fryer, Allhallowgate, Ripon

10 Wetherby Whaler, Market Place, Wetherby