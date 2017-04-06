Top Harrogate indie restaurant to reopen after switching premises

Harrogate’s booming independent food and drink scene will be bolstered with the arrival of the new permanent site by Norse.

The town's favourite Scandi restaurant is due to open the doors of its new site this weekend.

One of the award-winning dishes on offer at Norse in its new home on Swan Road in Harrogate.

On Saturday Norse will officially open at their new site on Swan Road with a tantalising casual dining menu influenced by Nordic cuisine and for the first time offer a lunch menu alongside the Evening offer they have become famous for.

The new space will feature 40 covers and follows the refurbishment of £50,000 thanks to the successful kickstarter campaign.

For almost three years, Norse quietly outgrew the after-hours pop-up style restaurant they shared with Scandi-inspired café, Baltzersen’s.

Success waas rapid as Norse picked up two AA rosettes, and listings in the Good Food Guide and Michelin Guide plus runner-up in the Observer Food Monthly Awards twice.

Paul Rawlinson, director of both Baltzersen’s and Norse, said: “Norse was successful almost immediately, with a positive review from Jay Rayner after only six months

"But I think we go to the point where co-existing with the cafe team was becoming more and more challenging whilst the equipment, working conditions and dining room were also limiting what we could provide for guests”

With the busy few months after a very successful Kickstarter behind them (Norse surpassed its original goals within 100 hours, and reached its stretch goals soon after), Norse quickly received the funds it needed to implement the innovative ideas it hopes to employ in its new, Swan Road venue.

Paul Rawlinson said: “In terms of technical innovation, I primarily work front of house so I am excited about the wine preservation system we are installing. It will allow us to offer more wines by the glass whilst being confident that the condition of those wines will remain at their peak.”

The menu will focus on a seasonal rotation and feature a careful picked number of plates form Smaller to Larger plates.

Diners can expect anything from Whitby Crab, served with Elderflower puffed rice and a chilled onion broth, to charred Mackerel served with scallop roe scraps to larger dishes of King scallops, kohlrabi cooked over pine and leeks to Celeriac baked in hay served with a beer cream.

Simon Jewitt, head chef and director of Norse says: “There are so many new and exciting things that the move brings but the fact we will have our own kitchen and work space rather than sharing one and having to move things around everyday is invaluable to us . We are going into the new venue with the same resourceful way of thinking that we've had to adopt over the years but we are going to apply it to putting more refinement into the food for the customer.”

Paul Rawlinson said: “We’ve gone for a bright and airy space that is filled with lots of natural tones and textures.

"is a big part of the design in a combination of oak and beech and we’ve retained the feature preserved moss wall and rustic window frames.

"We’ve added some fantastic artwork from local photographer Tristan Campbell. The artwork is mounted on noise reducing frames made from recycled plastic bottles that will greatly improve the acoustics of the room.

"From a guest perspective the first thing they will notice is comfort. It’s going to be a really nice environment to spend a couple of hours.”