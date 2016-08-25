Top Harrogate cafe expands with new bar

A top Harrogate independent cafe-bar is expanding with a second outlet.

Hoxton North, which first launched on Parliament Street in 2013 with some of the town's best coffee, will open a second more ambitious cafe-bar at 1 Royal Parade in Harrogate next Thursday, September 1.

The focus will be on artisan and local suppliers, organic, natural or biodynamic still and sparkling wines, craft beers and spirits.

After an extensive fit-out at what was until recently La Feria restaurant, Hoxton North is delighted to have created what it says it a genuine neighbourhood space, inspired by the relaxed breakfast bars of Sydney, Melbourne and London, with clean lines and detailed finishes.

In terms of food, Hoxton North on Royal Parade will be championing small-scale artisan suppliers and producers as well as showcasing both traditional, vegan, dairy or gluten free food options.

The menu will change on a regular basis depending on availability, seasonality and recommendations.

