Top film award for Harrogate student

Harrogate-based filmmaker Lewis Robinson has been commended for his debut short film, titled Forgotten, at the prestigious Gold Movie Awards.

A former Ashville College student, Lewis, 19, has been awarded with the headline accolade “Best of the Month” by an international judging panel along with “Best Screenplay” in August for his film which explores the relationships with Alzheimer’s disease.

He will now attend the annual Gold Movie Awards in London on January 11, 2018 to celebrate the best of independent film production talent.

On his success, Lewis said: “I’ve always had a passion for film, which I believe is the most evocative way to gain emotional responses from audiences and the most powerful form of storytelling.

“I am humbled and delighted that my first film Forgotten has been recognised by such a highly regarded awards programme for independent filmmakers and I hope it goes some way to raising awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and its effects.”

Having already scooped this top award, Lewis is already working on his second screenplay which he hopes to have in production before the end of the year.