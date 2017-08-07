Top dance festival for Harrogate-Wetherby area

Have your say

Wetherby plays host to a cracking dance music line-up in the Mint Festival.

To be held on Saturday, September 23 at its new location at Stockheld Park, this sixth annual event is a house, techno, drum and bass and dubstep fan’s dream.

Among the acts appearing will be Ricardo Villalobos, Seth Troxler, Craig Richards, Mike Skinner and Hot Since 82.

The event also boasts a new VIP area, outdoor cinema and street food market.