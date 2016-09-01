Search

Top award for popular Harrogate independent brewers

Mike Berriman and Vincent Staunton of Daleside Brewery receiving the award for Beer of The Year from Nigel Croft, branch secretary of Barnsley CAMRA, outside the Coach & Horses in Harrogate.

Mike Berriman and Vincent Staunton of Daleside Brewery receiving the award for Beer of The Year from Nigel Croft, branch secretary of Barnsley CAMRA, outside the Coach & Horses in Harrogate.

0
Have your say

Daleside, one of Harrogate’s longest-established and most popular microbreweries, has two reasons to celebrate.

Firstly, its popular Monkey Wrench ale has won Beer of The Year from Yorkshire & North East CAMRA in the Old Ale and Strong Mild sector.

Secondly, the brewery is taking another step into the craft beer market. Following on from the success of G & P – a gin infused pale ale, Daleside has launched its latest seasonal ale.

Lemongrass Thai.P.A. is a refreshing 4.0% pale ale with zesty citrus notes. Launched at the weekend at the Coach & Horses pub in Harogate, the new beer is already certain to be available at another Harrogate favourite - The Old Bell Tavern.

Vincent Staunton, Daleside’s business development manager, said:“ Developing a range of seasonal beers provides us with the opportunity to offer interesting and different styles of beers from our core range.”