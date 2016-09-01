Top award for popular Harrogate independent brewers

Daleside, one of Harrogate’s longest-established and most popular microbreweries, has two reasons to celebrate.

Firstly, its popular Monkey Wrench ale has won Beer of The Year from Yorkshire & North East CAMRA in the Old Ale and Strong Mild sector.

Secondly, the brewery is taking another step into the craft beer market. Following on from the success of G & P – a gin infused pale ale, Daleside has launched its latest seasonal ale.

Lemongrass Thai.P.A. is a refreshing 4.0% pale ale with zesty citrus notes. Launched at the weekend at the Coach & Horses pub in Harogate, the new beer is already certain to be available at another Harrogate favourite - The Old Bell Tavern.

Vincent Staunton, Daleside’s business development manager, said:“ Developing a range of seasonal beers provides us with the opportunity to offer interesting and different styles of beers from our core range.”