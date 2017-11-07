Tonight: New food tasting event in Harrogate

What is the Harrogate Food Assembly - and how does it work?

There is a chance for everyone to find out tonight, Tuesday, and to meet the local food producers involved when the local businesswoman behind the first-ever Harrogate Food Assembly hosts a Tasting Evening

Founder and Harrogate mum of two, Emma Povey, who worked for years as a retail buyer at Asda, is inviting everyone to come along to meet local producers and sample local produce in a nice Harrogate bar.



Harrogate Food Assembly Tasting Evening will run tonight, Tuesday from 7.30pm to 9pm at Starling Independent Beer & Coffee House on Oxford Street in Harrogate.



Emma Povey said: “Harrogate Food Assembly was launched just over a month ago and the support and feedback has been fantastic but so many local people still don’t know it even exists.

“I wanted to find a relaxed and simple way to share more about how the assembly works and wat better than a Tasting Evening at one of Harrogate’s fabulous independents.” .

The Harrogate Food Assembly enables residents to shop a variety of local food and drink products provided online each week by local independent producers such as Hambleton View Farm in Burton Leonard, The Cheeseboard in Harrogate and The Secret Bakery in Harrogate.

Customers then pick up their items each Thursday at Harrogate High School .