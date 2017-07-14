Time is running out to apply for £30,000 Harrogate council funding pot

The door is beginning to close on an opportunity for voluntary and charitable organisations to bid for funding from a Harrogate Borough Council pot of £30,000.

Applications for up to £3,000 can be made to fund activities that will run from mid-September onward. However forms for the Small Grants Scheme must be submitted to the council by midday on Monday July, 17.

Invaluable support has been generated through the fund across the district, Disability Action Yorkshire (DAY), alongside 20 other groups , last year managed to secure a share of the money through the scheme. Chief Executive for the charity, Jackie Snape, explained how the money enabled support to be put in place for disabled LGBTQ people.

Mrs Snape said: "With the funds we have been able to work with disabled LGBTQ people, we have not quite finished our project but we aim to provide drop in sessions and advice.

"The grant enabled us to partner with other organisations in the area and reach out to this hidden group with often unique difficulties, it has helped us identify something we otherwise would not have been able to do before.

"We managed to get something close to £470, this was enough to start our project but we are continuing on and have drop ins left, one of these will take place in Boroughbridge in August. Part of the money helped us reach areas that are often difficult travelling to."

Alongside DAY funds were also provided to other groups last year including the Darley Community village shop, Knaresborough Short Mat Bowling, Friends of Valley Gardens and Ripon Workhouse Museum.

The council is now urging representatives of groups across the district to submit their ideas and apply for this years round of funding.

Councillor Richard Cooper, the Leader of Harrogate Borough Council, said: “The council is here to help community groups with great ideas to engage residents in projects which have a real benefit to the community.

“Sometimes a lack of cash means that these projects are unable to come to fruition.

“We’re keen to support these groups and the Small Grants Scheme is a fantastic way for the council to help, by providing much needed funding to get their ideas off the ground.

“We have already received applications from a wide range of groups but it’s not too late to let us know about your project. I would urge anyone who represents such a group and feels that they have a project which will enrich the local community to put in an application as soon as possible.”

To find out more about applying for the grant visit www.harrogate.gov.uk/communitygrants, call on 01423 500 600 or emailSmallGrants@harrogate.gov.uk.