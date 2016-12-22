ThrowbackThursday: Little Christmas crackers born in Harrogate

The birth of a child is arguably one of the most precious and special moments in life - but perhaps even more so over Christmas.

For many years the Harrogate Advertiser has often covered the babies who were born at Harrogate District Hospital on Christmas Day.

On December 25 1988, midwives delivered two new District residents into the world - baby Daniel and little Nikola.

Gillian Stubbs of Cawthorn Avenue, Harrogate, gave birth to a little Daniel Edward at 11.25pm weighing eight pounds and 15 ounces.

A second mother from Kirkby Malzeard - Tanya Buggy - had baby Nikola at 3.30pm, who weighed in at eight pounds and two ounces.

But it wasn’t just Harrogate District residents being rushed to hospital to deliver a little Christmas cracker that year.

Another woman who was visiting from Derbyshire to see relatives in the area also gave birth to a baby boy on Christmas Day while Zeinab Elmufti of West End Avenue, Harrogate had her first child, a little girl called Alla, on Boxing Day.

This year the Harrogate Advertiser will be covering the birth of babies at the town’s hospital on both Christmas Day and New Years Day. Pick up your copy next Thursday, December 29.