ThrowbackThursday: Harrogate Theatre gets a new look

The Harrogate Theatre building dates back to the early 1900’s, but almost a century after it was built it was due to have a bit of a make-over.

In 2003 the Harrogate Advertiser supported the Harrogate Theatre Forward campaign to raise £1.8 million to restore and refurbish the Grade II listed building.

Harrogate Theatre was in need of some refurbishing.

Throughout 2004 campaign organisers ran a number of events to raise the funds including raffles to win versions of the most popular pantomime characters.

One of the most noted plans in the long list of costed improvements was to replace every seat in the ‘worn’ auditorium.

Town residents and regular visitors to the theatre had the opportunity to help fund the new seating by naming one of the chairs at a monthly cost of £10.

The campaign completed much of what it set out to achieve for the theatre and today has a number of named seats in its completely refurbished auditorium.