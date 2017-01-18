ThrowbackThursday: Harrogate's showground from the skies

The Great Yorkshire Showground is one of Harrogate largest and longest standing visitor attractions and it has seen some major developments over the years.

One of the best ways to see these significant changes is from the sky and these bird’s eye views taken in the summer of 1994 and again in 2016 do just that.

The Great Yorkshire Showground, taken 2016. Picture: Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

Over the two decades between the photographs, the Wetherby Road site has seen the building of the Hall 1 and Hall 2, the Regional Agricultural Centre, Fodder and the Pavillions.

Sainsbury’s supermarket had been built in 1991 just before the first photo was taken and the Pavilions was built in 1995/96, just after.