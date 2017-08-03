Throwback Thursday: Yorkshire's only street arts festival in 2007

Have your say

Ten years ago, the Green Space Festival was in full swing across Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and Boroughbridge.

As Yorkshire’s only street arts festival, the event featured a variety of colourful acts including Indian brass band Bombay Baja, stilt walkers and acrobats.

Edward Routh.

The festival began with the official opening of the town centre box office for the Harrogate International Festival.

The festival’s chief executive, William Culver-Dodds, told the Harrogate Advertiser at the time: “The town centre box office opening was a fantastic celebration to launch our most impressive line-up to date.”

The festival began in Harrogate and moved onto Knaresborough after Bombay Baja visited schools in the area throughout the previous week.