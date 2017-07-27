Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Harrogate family fun day in 1990

Twenty seven years ago, Harrogate Council’s first family fun day in Valley Gardens was held to great success.

The event, which took place at the weekend, was held to begin the Council’s summer programme of activities to entertain young people over the holiday

Children delighted and enthralled by the clown.

5,000 people attended and Karen Shackleton, of the Council’s leisure services department, told the Harrogate Advertiser: “We were really, really pleased with the day.

“It was a great success, everything went off all right and we had lots of children enjoying themselves.”

Attractions included clowns, magicians, bouncy castles as well as other activities that were offered over the summer.

“Around 1,000 balloons were also let into the sky, getting as far as Holland and Germany.

The day also raised around £300 for the mayor’s charities.