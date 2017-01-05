Thousands of pounds of damage hits Pateley parking ticket machine - again

Thieves have once again attempted to break into the pay and display machine at Pateley Bridge showground car park over the Christmas period.

This is the third time thieves have attempted to break into or damage the pay and display machine in the last 12 months.

It's more than a nuisance for the authorities, it's also a cost for council tax payes - a ticket machine costs around £4,500 to replace.

Coun Tom Watson, who represents Nidd Valley Ward on Harrogate Borough Council and lives in Dacre Banks, said this kind of antisocial behaviour was costing Harrogate Borough Council dear.

He said: "It is not only the loss of income but time and money to put right and he asks that if anyone has any information on these incidents to please contact North Yorkshire Police incident room on 101.

A meeting between HBC officers, county and borough councillors, the Police and Nidderdale Agricultural Society will take place next week to discuss this ongoing problem.