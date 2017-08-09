THIS WEEKEND: Re-enactments, living history displays and demonstrations at Knaresborough Castle

Knaresborough Castle will host a civil war day on Saturday, August 12, to bring history to life for residents and visitors to the town.

A regiment of the Sealed Knot re-enactment society will fill the grounds of the castle, alongside a feast of other attractions.

The Sir Thomas Glemham’s Regiment of Foote will be the main attraction, giving visitors an opportunity to find out what life was like in the 17th century when England was torn apart by civil war.

Knaresborough Castle played an important role in the English Civil War, when Sir Henry Slingsby’s Royalist forces were besieged by the parliamentary army, and this significant part of the castle’s history will be remembered and captured on Saturday by the Sealed Knot Society re-enactors.

There will be a ‘living history encampment’ for visitors to see aspects of day to day life for civilians and soldiers, and there is also a chance to ask questions and handle items, from cookware to weaponry.

Other features of the day include a ‘Court Leet’ in the castle’s tudor courtroom.

Civil War Day at Knaresborough Castle will run from 11am to 4pm.

Diane Saxon, Access and Learning Manager for Harrogate Borough Council’s arts and museums service, said: "We’re delighted to be welcoming the Sealed Knot to the castle, to bring to life a turbulent time in the castle’s 900 years.

“Saturday will offer a great opportunity for visitors to experience really ‘hands on’ history – complete with the sights and sounds of 1644 as Sir Thomas Glemham’s Regiment of Foote lay siege to the stronghold once again.”

Timings for the day

11am - Living history opens with a cannon shot

12pm - Court Leet in the courthouse

1.30pm - Drill displays of pike, musket and artillery

2.30pm - Court Leet in the courthouse

3pm - ‘Cameos’ and Skirmish.