This week: hit the beach for 'Bowie' & more at Knaresborough's feva festival

Feva's annual feast of arts starts in Knaresborough on Friday with 91 events over ten days.

Included will be music, art, performance, food and drink, a top David Bowie tribute act and poet Ian McMillan - plus an urban beach.

The Urban Beach programme at Henshaws arts and crafts centre on Bond End looks like it's going to be fantastic this year.

It starts on Friday at 7.30pm with Faustus featuring two members of Bellowhead.

On Saturday there's a beach rave with Rory Hoy at 5pm.

Sunday there's a beach chill out day featuring the excellent Unity Reggae band from Leeds.

On Tuesday there's Project Jam Sandwich, a kind of round the world folk experience with top musicianship.

Wednesday we havesScientist come poet Dr Sam Illingworth. Originally from Harrogate, he is slaso set to perform at Edinburgh Fringe for the third time

Thursday is DJ Trev's open decks.

The second Friday there's acoustic singer-songwriter Martin Rose.

The second Saturday there's burlesque from the nationally acclaimed Lady Wildflower and friends.

The final Sunday is the closing Beach Party.