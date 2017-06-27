"This is keeping Sadie's memory alive" - Racehorse named after brave Sadie Rose Clifford wins first race

A racehorse has been named in loving memory of two-year-old Sadie Rose Clifford from Knaresborough, who died from a rare form of cancer five years ago.

Capturing the heart of the town and communities across the country, Sadie’s shining personality and bravery in battling neuroblastoma has now inspired family friends Eric and Dianne Rayner to name their racehorse Sadieroseclifford.

In an unforgettably special moment that moved family and friends to tears, SadieRoseClifford won her first race on June 13 at Great Yarmouth.

Sadie’s grandad Graham Gotts, said: “Just to hear her name being mentioned, it is just so heart warming.

“Seeing her go past the post and win made us all cry and well up. This is keeping Sadie's memory alive.

“I think this will rekindle everything people know about Sadie’s life, and be a lovely way for people to remember her.

“Sadie was forever smiling, and always such a character - always making people laugh and smile. Despite all the pain she was in, she never moaned and just got on with it.

“Some of the characteristics of the racehorse actually really remind me of Sadie, it’s so cheeky.”

More than £400,000 was raised to fund treatment for Sadie in America, and the overwhelming support from the Knaresborough community still moves Mr Gotts.

He said: “We will always remember the day of her funeral. The support for Sadie was incredible. Knaresborough High Street was jam-packed with people applauding Sadie.

“On Friday Sadieroseclifford will be running again at Doncaster in the 5pm race. Here is hoping for another win.”

A football match in memory of Sadie will be played on August 8, Sadie’s birthday, between Knaresborough Town and Boroughbridge AFC, at Manse Lane.

Money raised from the raffle and on the gate will go to Candelighters and Solving Kids' Cancer.

Donations of raffle prizes are still being accepted.