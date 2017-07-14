There’s still time to sign up for Lifestyle Challenge

Young people across North Yorkshire are being invited to sign up to a challenge that will benefit their local community.

North Yorkshire Police’s Lifestyle Challenge, now in its fifth year, will run over the next few months.

It encourages young people aged 10 to 17 to take part in a positive project over the summer holidays, giving them the opportunity to improve the quality of life in their neighbourhood.

Projects start from next Monday (17 July), so teams need to be registered by then.

The teams decide on a project that they can carry out that is of benefit to someone or something in North Yorkshire. They have until the end of September to work on their project, recording all they do in a log book provided by the police.

The log books are then submitted for judging, and the winners are invited to an awards ceremony in November to receive their prizes.

A number of sponsored challenges, available on the Lifestyle website, will help give teams inspiration.

Sergeant Neil Northend, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “The Lifestyle Challenge is a fun and productive way to spend the long summer holiday and can bring some truly inspirational results.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what projects North Yorkshire’s young people come up with this year.”

Visit www.northyorkshire.police.uk/lifestyle to find out more information.