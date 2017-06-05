Theakston Nidderdale League: A win at last for Spofforth

Spofforth got their Theakston Nidderdale Division One campaign up and running when they secured a maiden victory of 2017, at the seventh time of asking.

Joe Horne was the star of the show, making a century for Steve Ward’s men as they overcame Knaresborough Forest to move off the foot of the table.

Horne’s 115 and an unbeaten 70 from Devon Nightingale saw the hosts compile 209/3 from their 45 overs.

Not for the first time this year, Aaron Brunner (45) was Forest’s top scorer but he received little in the way of support from his teammates and 3-46 from Tom Lawson meant the away side were dismissed for 151.

Now the only side in the top flight yet to record a win this season, Alne dropped to the bottom of the pile when they lost out to Hampsthwaite by 58 runs.

Andrew Taylor’s fabulous knock of 124 not out helped the visitors post 260/7, Rich Barratt adding 35 as Toby Stirke claimed 4-57.

In reply, Will Bell (65) hit a half-century and captain Alex Buteux made 32, but the men from the Magic Circle finished well short on 202/8.

Chris Prince was the pick of the Hampsthwaite attack with 3-38.

Birstwith successfully defended a first innings score of 266/6 as they saw off Goldsborough to stay top of the pile.

Tom Croston (78), James Riley (75) and Craig Robinson (86) all hit half-centuries for the league leaders, David James bagging three wickets.

Goldsborough made a good fist of chasing down the required runs with 91 from Andy Ward and 56 from Stewart Cummings putting them in a strong position, but they eventually ran out of overs and finished 12 runs shy on 254/9.

Pete Hardisty was the pick of the Birstwith attack, returning figures of 3-65.

Ouseburn’s fourth win on the bounce sees them up to second in the league standings, their latest triumph a 31-run success over Helperby.

Ben Mackrill (59 not out) and skipper Adam Fisher (56) both showed good form with the bat to help the defending champions to 227/6, Luis Rees-Hughes snapping up 3-39.

Daniel Spink struck 68 and Dylan Steyn 39 for Helperby but they were eventually sent back to the pavilion for 196 as Jamie Bryant effected four dismissals.

Third-placed Burton Leonard got back to winning ways when they got the better of title rivals Darley.

Opener Neil Blaken (83) was on top of his game and Sam Crompton made 54 in Burton’s 258/7, despite Peter Hughes’ impressive 4-23.

Gary Muff’s innings of 80 and a score of 36 from Rob Best kept Darley in contention, however Jonny Duffy’s four-wicket haul proved influential in restricting the visitors to 213/9.

Masham blew West Tanfield away, bowling them out for just 87 inside 27 overs and then knocking off the required runs without losing a wicket to claim a comprehensive victory.

Andrew Hyland was the star performer at Curlew Park where Bishop Thornton took the spoils from their home meeting with Division Two’s bottom side, Newby Hall.

Jonty Lister’s 59 not out and 53 from Craig Griffin were the mainstays of Hall’s 173/9, Hyland claiming 4-20.

Hyland then completed a superb afternoon’s work when he smashed 102 not out with the bat while Matty Bell added an unbeaten 38 as Thornton strolled to 175/1 with 22.5 overs to spare.

A batting collapse led to Raskelf narrowly missed out on the points at Blubberhouses, Barry Petty’s troops falling just short of their victory target of 183.

Runs from Bash Khan (46) and Qamar Ayub (40) saw the hosts to 182 all out, Bradley Clark netting 4-48.

Clark (84) and Matt Goddard (50) put on 97 for the second wicket, and at 163/4 Raskelf looked odds on to go on and win the game.

However, a devastating spell of 6-58 from Aamir Rehman meant that their last six wickets fell for only 14 runs, the away side eventually all out for 177.

A ton from Dan Harris laid the foundations for Wath & Melmerby’s 148-run thrashing of Ripley.

Harris made 121 and Tom Hogg (58) and Bobby Hilton (52) also impressed in a first innings total of 307/9, Matt Roberts bagging three wickets.

Michael Sacchetta got to 50 for Ripley but a trio of dismissals each from Hilton and Harris sent them on their way for 159.

Sam Halliday was another player to register a century as Scotton also posted a score of 307.

The opener hit 107 against Markington, while Callum Halliday weighed in with 62 and Gary Harland (56) and Will Cunningham (48) also got in on the act.

Tom Lloyd removed four visiting batsmen, and although Peter Johnson (78) and Graham Bassitt (72) both struck half-centuries for the home team in a total of 237, they ended up losing out.

Studley Royal continue to lead the way in the second division after overcoming Pateley Bridge by a 36-run margin.

Robert Broley’s 60 was the top score in the high-flyers’ 210/8, Joe Preece grabbing 3-38 for Bridge.

Joel Bienefelt’s knock of 47 was the best that the Badgers (174 all out) had to offer in reply as Michael Litterbach and Lewis Day claimed a trio of scalps.

Second-placed Dacre Banks cruised to a nine-wicket success on the road at Burnt Yates.

Dominic Taylor (33) was the only home batsmen to make any kind of impression and Chris Triggs’ men closed on 155/9, Mitchell Hearn taking 3-31 with the ball.

A fine unbeaten 74 from Stephen Ellison and Stephen Wyss’ 41 then saw Banks ease home in 32.3 overs at 156/1.