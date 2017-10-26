The Stray in running for best park in the UK award

Harrogate's marvellous Stray has been nominated for the best ‘green space’ in Yorkshire.
The lovely parkland at the centre of the town is in the running for the top award for Yorkshire and Humberside in the UK's Best Park 2017.
Stray Defence Association's chair Judy d'Arcy-Thompson said she was delighted by the nomination and urged Harrogate residents to vote online in the awards to ensure victory for the town.
Hailed as an "Incomparable open space in centre of beautiful spa town", rivals for the top prize include Sandringham Park at Wetherby, Roundhay Park in Leeds and Hillsborough Park in Sheffield.
If The Stray wins, the town needs to show its support by voting at www.fieldsintrust.org
The closing time is at 5pm on Friday, November 3.
The winner of UK's Best Park 2017 will be announced at the Fields in Trust Awards at Lord's Cricket Ground on Wednesday, November 29.
