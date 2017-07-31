The Pateley Bridge 1940s weekend story: How a remarkable display of living history brought us all together

Pateley Bridge pulled out all the stops for its fourth annual 1940s weekend - attracting visitors from across the country with a vast programme of events and attractions capturing the spirit of wartime Britain.

The main organiser of the event and Chairman of the Nidderdale Chamber of Trade, Keith Tordoff, said this year's event was the best yet, with an unforgettable parade and strong community spirit running through every element of the two days.

Mr Tordoff said: "I wanted to create a number of events to put Pateley on the map and regenerate the High Street. I want people to come to this and think it's a fantastic event, then come back to Pateley for a weekend."