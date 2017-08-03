The Mayor Knaresborough’s column with David Goode

The Mayoress Catherine and I have attended a wide range of events throughout the month of July. One of this month’s early events was the naming ceremony of part of the southern Harrogate bypass the ‘John Metcalf Way’.

This formed part of the 300th anniversary celebrations of Blind Jack of Knaresborough’s birth and his contribution to early road building across the north.

Town Twinning with Bebra was high on the list again this month with a week’s visit to Knaresborough from Musikzug TSV Bebra band. The band played several concerts in Knaresborough and Wetherby.

The Saturday evening performance which also included Knaresborough Silver Band and St Mary’s Singers even had the mayor up dancing with one of the band members – much to the amusement of the audience!

Attending music events continued with an enjoyable evening at King James School, listening to Knaresborough Choral Society performing to a full hall. Some great solos throughout the evening.

I was honoured to be invited to Henshaws College student’s graduation event and to see what the students had achieved through masses of hard work. The close, supportive bond between students and teachers was wonderful to see.

We attended Hearing Dogs for Deaf People’s Annual Bazaar at COGs where we met several dogs with owners and trainers.

We learnt about the positive difference a hearing dog can make to a deaf person’s quality of life, with the dog responding to a range of sounds from a ring of a door bell to danger signals such as a fire alarm.

We had a fantastic day with children and teachers from several local primary schools at their Paralympic Festival of Sport held at King James School.

This was mass participation sport at its best with enthusiastic participation from all competitors throughout the day.

The mayoress and I were even persuaded to take part in the tug of war. Which only went to prove how unfit we both are!

King James pupils took the lead in managing the day’s events.

They did a great job!

We had a delightful afternoon giving out medals and certificates for pre-school dancers at Dolly Dance Awards, Studio 3, at the Frazer Theatre.

Great time, lots of talented girls and many thanks for sharing the party food.

Talking to charity group leaders there is a consistent message that they are just not getting enough volunteers.

For example, across the country British Legion Associations are folding because of lack of active members to run events such as Poppy Selling.

What came as a surprise to me is that you don’t need to have been in the forces be a member of the Legion.

So, if you are interested in the work of the British Legion and fancy getting involved they would be very pleased to hear from you.

Upcoming mayor’s dairy events for August include representing Knaresborough during Yorkshire Day at Sheffield, Harrogate/Knaresborough Joint Civic Service, St Johns, FEVA Art Exhibition at Studio 3, Summer Fayre, The Manor House, Town Criers’ Completion, Market Square, Refurbished Kwik Fit Plus opening, Girlguides Regional Camp, Ripon.

We look forward to attending these events and meeting people contributing so much to the Knaresborough community.