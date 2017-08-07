The Harrogate College column with Debra Forsythe-Conroy

The team at Harrogate College were delighted to open the doors of Bistro on the Park to our local councillors to partake in a Yorkshire themed afternoon tea – prepared and served by our Hospitality and Catering staff and students.

In addition to afternoon tea, councillors were welcomed by the Harrogate College management team and were pleased to hear that 93% of local students go onto further study or employment within six months of completing their course.

It was highlighted to councillors that many students, struggle to access further education when living in more rural areas.

Our new college transport strategy has allowed for additional college bus routes that will enable these students to travel into Harrogate for their studies, from areas including Bedale and surrounding areas.

Bistro on the Park, open to members of the public for themed evenings, Christmas parties and lunches, was nominated for Team of the Year at Harrogate’s prestigious Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2017, and produced a magnificent display of Yorkshire based treats, that rivalled high street tea rooms!

We’ve also come to the end of our first year in our brand new facilities, following a £6million redevelopment, part funded by the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Enterprise Partnership.

The state of the art facilities have allowed for improved provision, a greater student experience and an inspiring learning environment in which all parts of the community can feel welcome.

Further education colleges don’t only provide education and training for young people; a surprising statistic from Harrogate College shows that our youngest student is 14 and our eldest is 84, showing that it’s never too late to learn a new skill.

We are sure that you will find a short course to suit you.

Many local societies and organisations now use the college’s improved facilities to hold meetings, events and dinners which in turn greatly support the student experience, as they can use the opportunity to work with members of the community, helping them to gain real life work experience.

This includes the Image Academy hair and beauty salons, Bistro on the Park, outdoor learning area and HG2 Cafe.

We were also excited to welcome and host the ever important Crucial Crew which sees 2,000 local year 6 students learning about the importance of keeping safe, run by North Yorkshire Police and other authorities.

Staff across Harrogate education establishments will be busy preparing for the new academic year, when fresh faces arrive through the doors, embarking on the next stage of their learning journeys.

A level and GCSE results days are looming with many students and families nervously waiting in anticipation for the outcome of their hard work over the last few years. Harrogate College is on hand to give impartial advice and guidance to those wondering what their next steps might be.

This includes a presence in the local Victoria Shopping Centre on results days, dedicated hotline and members of staff available in college to talk through options.

It’s not too late to apply for a further or higher education course at Harrogate College, just pop in and chat to our friendly team or give us a call on 01423 878211 to discuss course options, finance and travel or for impartial careers advice and guidance.