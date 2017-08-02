Thank you Albert - popular friendly face of Harrogate bus station recognised for 50 years of dedicated service to our town

For 50 years Albert Gibson has been a warm and friendly face at Harrogate bus station, welcoming passengers and helping them with bus times and directions at the station’s information hub.

To honour his extensive service to the Harrogate Bus Company and the town, Chief Executive Alex Hornby surprised Albert with a special award.

Fondly known as ‘Fonty’ to his many friends at the company, Albert also celebrated his 70th birthday a few weeks ago.

Mr Hornby said: “Buses come and go, but Albert has remained a constant source of help and advice for thousands of our customers here in Harrogate.

“He sums up everything we strive to be – friendly, helpful and always ready to go the extra mile to help make travelling by bus a pleasure.”

The Harrogate Bus Company’s General Manager Keith Roebuck said: “Albert is more than just a friendly face – he’s a human library of information about Harrogate’s public transport.

“Albert started with our predecessors at the West Yorkshire Road Car Company as a bus driver in 1967, working his way up to become supervisor before taking up his current role in charge of our bus station information hub, which is the first point of call for passengers looking for bus times and ticket information.

“Albert’s also a popular figure with our team, and it’s a pleasure to celebrate his amazing achievement.”