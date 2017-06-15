Tennis for Kids scheme serves an ace for club

Bardsey Tennis Club finished their 2017 Tennis for Kids (T4K’s) courses recently when youngsters were presented with free rackets, ball and certificates.

T4K’s is an LTA funded initiative aiming to get 20,000 kids, new to tennis picking up a racket and getting involved.

NAWN 1706042AM5 Bardsey Tennis Club Junior certificates. (1706042AM5)

The course was aimed at children, aged five-eight and was delivered by Damian Sivey who is Bardsey Tennis Clubs LTA qualified coach.

“Two courses ran back to back each Sunday for six weeks - 10 kids in each course so 20 places booked all in all,” said Damian.

“In six weeks the kids learnt how to rally, serve, volley and play some fun games and learning some of the rules of tennis and got to show the parents some of the drills they had learnt.”

Bardsey Tennis Club is a local village tennis club which offers a number of adult and junior coaching sessions ranging from Adults Tennis Xpress session on a Thursday evening for beginners to improver sessions on a weekend and some junior coaching sessions during the week and weekends.

NAWN 1706042AM Bardsey Tennis Club Junior certificates. LTA coach Damian Sivey with young tennis players. (1706042AM)

It also fields teams in the Barkston Ash mixed league and men Leeds League.

The club is always keen to get more members.

NAWN 1706042AM Bardsey Tennis Club Junior certificates. (1706042AM)