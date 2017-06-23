Teenage girl in critical condition after being hit by car in Leeds village

A teenager has been seriously hurt after being hit by a car in a village near Leeds.

The 18-year-old girl was walking down the A660 Leeds Road in Pool-in-Wharfedale when she was struck by a black Ford Fiesta near Old Pool Bank.

The accident happened at around 4.40pm on Thursday afternoon.

She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance and is currently in a critical condition.

The Fiesta had been travelling towards Bramhope from the direction of Otley when the collision occurred.

The driver of the Fiesta - a 22-year-old man from Harrogate - was arrested in connection with the incident and was later released pending further enquiries.

A 31-year-old man from Ilkley, who was a passenger in the Fiesta, received minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Officers have spoken to a number of witnesses but are still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the black Ford Fiesta ST, which is believed to have travelled from Ilkley, at any point on its journey to the scene of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 1347 of June 22.