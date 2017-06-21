Table service and self order kiosks: Plans submitted for £300,000 refurbishment of Ripon McDonald's

Ripon's McDonald's store has submitted plans for a £300,000 refurbishment to create a new customer service area with self order kiosks and the option of table service.

The store's owner Matthew Midwood said the plans submitted to Harrogate Borough Council for an extension to the front of McDonald's will give customers greater choice.

The owner of the Ripon store said these images "provide an understanding as to how the restaurant will look and feel once the works have been completed."

He said: "The new entrance vestibule would allow us to completely change our customer service area within the restaurant as well as some changes planned to our kitchen area.

"We plan to add self order kiosks, allowing customers greater choice and visibility of our menu. They’ll also be able to choose whether to collect their order at the counter or have this brought to their table with a new table service option.

"Mindful that we are a family restaurant, we also plan to add tablets to some tables allowing children access to some fun games whilst visiting the restaurant.

"Much of the investment is focused on our kitchen and service area as well as computer technology upgrades that will give greater choice to customers when ordering their food.

"Customers will also be able to order food online via their mobile device using the McDonald’s order app. This will allow them to place their order prior to arrival and we’ll prepare this as soon as they scan their mobile device at a check-in point within the restaurant.

"Our architects and designers have been developing these proposals since late last year and our plan is to complete the changes in October this year.".