Surprise for comic legend Ken Dodd in Harrogate

Legendary comic Ken Dodd had a surprise when he performed in Harrogate at the weekend.

The veteran entertainer, whose Happiness tour was a complete sell out the Royal Hall, received a birthday cake at the venue from the organisers of this Royal Hall Restoration Trust fundraiser on Sunday night.

Still playing three hour shows - or longer - at the age most people have been retired for years - Mike Hine of the Royal Hall Restoration Trust presented Dodd with a cake to mark his 90th birthday which happens next Wednesday, November 8.

Mike said: "At his curtain call I went on stage to present him with the cake from theTrust which he greatly appreciated.

"We then got the whole audience to sing Happy Birthday to him."

Well known for his incredible stamina, the comic's show eventually finished after midnight!

I'll have whatever he's on!