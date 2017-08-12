Support our village show call

A village group is urging people to keep alive country traditions.

Bardsey Village Show will take place in the village hall in Woodacre Lane on Saturday September 2 at 2pm but there is an urgent message behind the annual event.

“This major annual event in the life of the village is one of the few remaining annual village shows in this area due to the recent demise of Scarcroft show and more recently Collingham show,” said Bardsey secretary Katherine Harrison.

“So, to keep this much loved village tradition going, Bardsey Horticultural Society is encouraging local people to take part or come along to support this local event.

“It is a well established and much loved village tradition and are working hard to encourage participation in entering the show or just coming along on the day.”

Local gardeners have the opportunity to show their lovingly tended flowers, fruit and veg.

And enthusiastic amateur cooks can showcase their skills in baking cakes, bread and preserve, and handicrafts, art and children class are also popular.

“So, there’s something for everyone to join in,” added Katherine.

“Classes are judged by local experts and prizes awarded for the best exhibits.

“Each year brings new talent and is a wonderful way to get involved and be encouraged to improve your knowledge and skills in your interests.”

Children are encouraged to take part in a variety of crafts and the standard of entries is always extremely high.

Bardsey Horticultural Society who organise this village event is very keen to encourage new exhibitors to take part and also to promote an interest in gardening by running talks during the year in various gardening related matters by experts.

“But even if you don’t want to exhibit a good afternoon out is guaranteed if you come along to the village hall,” added Katherine.

For further information and a show schedule for entries contact Katherine Harrison 01937 573562.

* Are you organising a village or community event? Send details to news@wetherbynews.co.uk and ask for it to be included in the community paper and online.