Sun shines on Spa festival weekend as crowds flock in

Have your say

Festival fun in the sun was enjoyed by many at Boston Spa last weekend.

From musical evenings, to street food and highly popular buskers, jazz and classic cars, the event drew in more than a thousand visitors.

NAWN 1707156AM3 Boston Spa Festival. Festival goers Josephine Birdsall and Patricia Bland. (1707156AM3)

“The village was buzzing over the weekend,” said organiser and founder of the Boston Spa Festival David Watts.

“I would like to thank all the helpers and organisations that participated to make it such a success.

“Plans are already in place to make the 2018 Festival even bigger and better.”

Taking the limelight and voted winning display over 33 others in the scarecrow contest was Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

“What started in the pub with a purple velvet coat, and an idea to do Willy Wonka, grew into four person collaboration of Charlie and the Chocolate factory,” said Pippa Sterne who made Willy Wonka.

Pippa sculpted his head from tin foil and papier mache, painted chocolate brown, and decorated with hundreds and thousands.

Matt Dickinson made the Umpa Lumpas, and now plans to put them on eBay, and the toadstools were crafted by John O’Brien. The candy Lollies were made by Pippa and Lynne Jackson.

“There were over 250 trail maps sold and the village was humming,” added Pippa.

Drawing 300 visitors were the eight sites taking part in the Open Gardens event.

Boston Spa in Bloom helpers organised ticket sales and refreshments in the Village Hall and The Kings Church provided refreshment at Deep Dale with profits going to Martin House.

About 45 classic cars were assembled at Church Fields before making an 80-mile route to Coxwold, Helmsley, Riveaux, and the White Horse at Kilburn before returning to Stables Lane Park where they went on show.

Nearly 60 guests enjoyed the first Literary Lunch, hosted by the Methodist Church and organised by Anne Watts. Three local authors - Gill Belchetz (A Game of Consequences), Ken Melber (A Brush with Chaos) and Richard Newman (Sister Agatha, A Nun’s Story) - spoke about their work.

Boston Spa WI stall made the most of the glorious sunshine on Saturday, with an amazing range of plants and locally made crafts for sale as part of the Boston Spa Festival.

“It was a great success, and we are sure that the gardens in our village will soon be looking even more beautiful,” said spokesman Helen.

Boston Spa’s Big Red Curtain theatre school performed a selection of exam pieces at the Village Hall and the Scout Group ran a bacon sandwich stall at Church Fields car park along with other activities.

Wetherby Silver Band played a collection of popular melodies and Manhattan Sound Big Band starred.