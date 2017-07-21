Success is celebrated at college

Have your say

Harrogate College celebrated the success and achievement of it students at the Further Education Awards ceremony in the newly refurbished facilities at recently.

Following a £6m redevelopment, Harrogate College has impressive industry standard facilities that students have been working in all year, making the perfect venue for an evening of celebration.

Bistro on the Park, Harrogate College’s training restaurant, was packed with family, friends, tutors, and of course students, as well as support from special guests including local employers and societies.

Performing Arts students Izzy South, Tiggy Fagan and Courtney Harper performed an outstanding and exciting selection of hits from Grease.

Harrogate College Principal Debra Forsythe-Conroy welcomed students and guests to the award ceremony and presented each nominee with a certificate of achievement, with rounds of applause for each individual.

It was then onto the special awards. Winners in each category were:

Age 16-18: Kai Haynes studying Uniformed Public Services and Leah Carr studying Beauty Therapy

Age 19+: Sophie Atkinson studying Health and Social Care and Helen Clarke studying Bench Joinery

Head of School Awards: Lucy Tyson, studying Business, Marketing and Management and Joshua Clare studying Electrical Installations

Apprentice of the Year: Ashley Richardson, Intermediate Brick Work Apprenticeship

Principal Award: Joe Harris studying Art and Design

Harrogate Fine Art Society Travel Bursary: Lily Fining studying Foundation Diploma Art and Design

Nidd Valley Fine Art Society Award: Hollie Belford studying Foundation Art and Design

Lilly Reid Catering Award: Emily Salt

Francesca Lyn Hairdressing award: Megan Geddes

AoC Enterprise and Innovation Award: Joe O’Sullivan, studying Sport

Employers of the Year award: Harrogate Borough Council and Leeds City Council Construction

“Our annual Further Education awards are an opportunity to showcase the talent we have at Harrogate College and it’s lovely to see the transformation in the students as they grow in confidence throughout the year,” said Debra.

“Each year, we come together at this wonderful event to celebrate their success and achievements!

“A massive congratulations to all students nominated and a thank you to all staff, family members and students themselves for making the evening so special.