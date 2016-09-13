Stricken Tadcaster bridge to be widened and strengthened as part of repairs

A SCHEME to widen an 18th century bridge which was badly damaged in last year’s flooding disaster that hit Yorkshire has been given the go-ahead.

Selby District Council approved the plans today to increase the carriageway width and widen the bridge’s footpaths while also strengthening the historic structure against future deluges.

The 18th century Grade II listed bridge is currently being repaired following its partial collapse due to the force of flood water following the torrential rains which hit the region at Christmas last year.

The reconstruction of the bridge is being funded by £3m from the Government and £1.4m from the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership.

Coun Chris Metcalfe, who represents Tadcaster on North Yorkshire County Council, welcomed the decision by the Selby authority which he claimed would improve transport links.

He said: “It has been a long-standing aspiration of the community and the county council to improve the bridge to create better connections between the two sides of the town, and to improve pedestrian safety.”

The work to widen the bridge will be carried out while the repairs are conducted.

