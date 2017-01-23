Starbeck's Britain in Bloom bid will celebrate everything the community has to offer

Starbeck is about to launch its bid for Britain in Bloom with a campaign to celebrate everything that makes the community unique.

The 'Starbeck is special' campaign and entry for the prestigious national contest will be officially launched at St Andrew's Church hall on February 8 at 7:30pm.

Starbeck in Bloom is inviting community groups to support their bid for Britain in Bloom and have a stall on the launch night.

Organiser Christine Stewart said: "I feel very excited about the launch evening and letting everyone know of Starbeck's plans for the year.

"For me the best bit is seeing how all of the groups want to take part and feeling the support from them all."