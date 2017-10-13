Starbeck community wins £12,000 revamp of Belmont Park play area

New equipment including a swing and talk tubes is to be installed in the play area at Starbeck’s Belmont Park after the community voted for the project to win a £12,000 award.

The play area will be temporarily closed from Monday, October 16 until Friday, October 20, as the work is carried out.

The revamp, which will also see windchimes and a rainmaker installed, has been funded by a £12,000 award from the Tesco Bags of Help scheme.

The scheme uses funds raised by the 5p plastic carrier bag charge, which was introduced into England in October 2015. Projects are then voted on at local Tesco stores.

In November 2016, Starbeck in Bloom’s plans to provide the swing and talk tubes for the inclusive play area at Belmont Park won the day at the Tesco Express store on Knaresborough Road in Starbeck and the money was awarded for their inclusive play project.

Over the summer Harrogate Borough Council carried out a six week public consultation with schools, youth groups and residents to choose one of three proposed designs.

The preferred design was by Jupiter Play & Leisure.

