'Stand up for Harrogate' plea by council leader

Harrogate's council leader is calling on residents to show their pride in The Stray by voting to make it the UK's Best Park.

With voting online closing tomorrow, Coun Richard Cooper, leader of Harrogate Borough Council is urging people to log on and vote Harrogate.

He said: "I am thrilled that the Stray has been nominated for the Fields in Trust’s UK’s Best Park award.

“We have a long and distinguished history of success in horticultural awards such as the Britain in Bloom and Yorkshire in Bloom awards and I would encourage everyone to vote for this wonderful open space.”.

The lovely parkland at the centre of the town is in the running for the top award in Yorkshire and Humberside category of the UK's Best Park 2017.

Stray Defence Association's chair Judy d'Arcy-Thompson said she was delighted by the nomination and urged Harrogate residents to vote online in the awards to ensure victory for the town.

Coun Cooper said Harrogate was so lucky to have a wonerful space like The Stray: “We are extremely lucky to have such a wonderful area of open parkland surrounding Harrogate, which is used for so many different activities such as football matches, Bonfire Night celebrations, musical events and our Annual Christmas Market.

Hailed as an "Incomparable open space in centre of beautiful spa town", rivals for the top prize include Sandringham Park at Wetherby, Roundhay Park in Leeds and Hillsborough Park in Sheffield.

If The Stray wins, the town needs to show its support by voting at www.fieldsintrust.org

The closing time is at 5pm on Friday, November 3.

The winner of UK's Best Park 2017 will be announced at the Fields in Trust Awards at Lord's Cricket Ground on Wednesday, November 29.