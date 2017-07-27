Spectacular Ripon location for extra Street Food Festival

Harrogate independent businesswoman Cathy McConaghy is up-sizing her hugely popular StrEat Food Festival into a major new outdoor event with top live music and a touch of luxury at Newby Hall.

Foodie fans coming to the StrEat Food & Family Fun Festival can now expect music, arts, cinema and a Glamping Village over the three, exciting days at this beautiful setting - as well as food and drink.

Star names booked to entertain the crowds from September 22-24 include BBC Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills, of Strictly Come Dancing fame; 5ive, one of the UK’s biggest boy bands, and Fun Lovin Criminals frontman Huey Morgan who also presents his own show on BBC 6Music.

The good news for Harrogate festival and foodie fans is they can also expect to be taken on a gastronomic journey around the world at the Valley Gardens again as the StrEat Food & Family Fun Festival returns for a second helping over the August Bank Holiday, 25th to the 28th of August.

New location - StrEat Food & Family Fun Festival.

As for the new event at Newby Hall in September, from the world’s greatest street food with 60 traders to craft beer tepees and cocktail bars, Cathy’s aim is to provide the highest quality experience across the board.

The new festival follows the successful inaugural StrEat Food and Family Fun Festival in the Valley Gardens in Harrogate last summer.

Cathy herself describes the event at Newby Hall as “the destination food and fun festival for the family to discover.”

The event will see the Naughty Tea Ladies, Jean and Morag, brewing up a storm around the Gardens on their specially adapted tricycle causing mischief and mayhem.

An Artisan Market will also feature some 30 producers with handpicked products

And StrEat’s Glamping Village will feature hot tubs to book for private parties followed by a campfire chill-out