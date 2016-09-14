Special trains will bring more visitors to Harrogate Christmas Market

Hundreds of new visitors from across the country are expected to come to Harrogate in November thanks to special direct train services being launched for the 2016 Harrogate Christmas Market.

Virgin Trains East Coast is running additional direct services from London to Harrogate on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20, enabling more visitors to have easy access to this popular event.

These train services will also call at stations on the route so visitors from Peterborough, Grantham, Newark, Doncaster, Wakefield and Leeds, as well as London, can catch a direct train to Harrogate and back.

Brian Dunsby, who leads the market’s organising committee, said: “This is a real coup for us and shows the growing popularity and reputation of Harrogate Christmas Market.

“As a not-for-profit event organised and run by volunteers, we’re competing with much bigger, more established events around the country, and putting Harrogate on the map as a festive destination.

“We’re looking forward to seeing new visitors from across the country in Harrogate during this year’s Christmas Market.”

Tickets are now on sale for these special train services from £14.50 each way.

Special Transdev buses will meet the trains at Harrogate Station, whilst a free shuttle bus service will be running every 10 minutes from the railway station to the Christmas Market and back again throughout the day.

Harrogate Christmas Market offers a traditional festive event with a Yorkshire flavour, focusing on home-made and hand-made products and produce that are not usually found on the high street.

The organisers also encourage visitors to shop, eat and stay in the town centre and surrounding area, supporting local businesses at a vital time of year.

For more Christmas Market information, visit www.harrogatechristmasmarket.org.

For details of these special Virgin Trains visit www.virgintrainseastcoast.com and when buying, select the tickets with zero changes.