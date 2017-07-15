Special guests at pre-school party

A Harrogate-based nursery celebrated its 10th birthday with a special party for its pre-schoolers.

Peppa Pig, Marshall from Paw Patrol, and Belle from Sleeping Beauty were star guests at the party to honour the Magic Tree Nursery’s landmark.

There were lots of other exciting activities on offer at the party including magic shows, a bouncy castle and an ice cream van.

The nursery, part of independent co-educational prep school Belmont Grosvenor, opened in 2007 to cater for children from three months.

Set in 20 acres of grounds in Birstwith, the school and nursery caters for youngsters up to the age of 11 years.

Julie Dent, Early Years Foundation Stage co-ordinator at Magic Tree Nursery and Belmont Grosvenor School, said the party had been a great success with dozens of children enjoying the activities on offer.

She said: “Some of our staff have been working at the nursery since it first opened its doors 10 years ago so it was a very special occasion for them too.

“It has been wonderful to see the nursery grow from strength to strength over the past decade – our ‘outstanding’ setting enables children from three months to benefit from the Belmont Grosvenor experience and provides wonderful opportunities which ignite children’s curiosity and enthusiasm for learning

“Specialised subjects such as swimming, French, Forest Schools and Magical Musicalrama compliment the activities offered to the children to ensure learning and development across all areas of learning. It is a pleasure to watch.”