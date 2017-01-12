Social Scene: Old Ashvillians reunite for end of year drinks reception

In addition to speeches by headmaster Mark Lauder and Ashvillian Society president Kirstin Barnes, a set of new “sporting honours boards” - naming the captains of the college’s 1st X1 cricket team from 1914 through to 1977 – were unveiled by Colin Evans, who led the team in 1946 and again in 1947.

Mr Evans, who travelled from his home in Scotland to attend the evening, was assisted in his task by four other former cricket captains - Peter Ingham, Richard Whiteley, Terry Elsworth and Rodger Middleton.

A specially-made wooden case to display school memorabilia, dedicated to the memory of former pupil and Ashvillian Society honorary archivist, Mike Burke, was also unveiled by school archivist, Andi Barker, and Mike’s widow, Katie.

Send your photos to news@harrogateadvertiser.co.uk.